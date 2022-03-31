ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Two Arrested in Mankato After Drug Task Force Warrants Issued

By Ashley Hanley
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 30, 2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Mankato as part of a drug and weapons investigation. The first warrant was executed at an address on Bunting Lane. During...

