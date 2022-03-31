Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern New Jersey...and southeastern New York. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Southern Fairfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Fairfield, central Bergen, Westchester, eastern Putnam and Rockland Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pomona to near New City to near Pearl River to near Wayne. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stamford, New City, Paramus, Ossining, Ridgewood, Peekskill, New Canaan, Monsey, Nanuet, Haverstraw, Tarrytown, Mount Kisco, Dobbs Ferry, Mahopac and Nyack. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0