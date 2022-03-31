ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Vehicles Destroyed As Car Carrier Goes Up In Flames On Route 80 (PHOTOS)

By Valerie Musson
 17 hours ago
Four vehicles were destroyed as a car carrier went up in flames on Route 80, authorities said. Photo Credit: Hope Volunteer Fire Department - Station 38 Fire via Facebook

The carrier caught fire near milepost 14 in Frelinghuysen on the evening of Tuesday, March 29, according to the Hope Volunteer Fire Department.

Engine 38-63, tanker 38-71, and rescue engine 38-62 made quick work of the blaze, while additional manpower was also called to the scene, the department said.

Ultimately, four out of the eight vehicles atop the car carrier were saved, the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Daily Voice

Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police. Police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
