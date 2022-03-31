‘Career criminal’ hurls hatchet at Oklahoma City police cruiser

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The front windshield of an Oklahoma City Police Department cruiser was shattered after a man hurled an axe at the officer inside. The whole thing was caught on camera.

A burst of glass and adrenaline. The blade of an axe, striking a patrol car’s windshield at the intersection of Penn and Main, all captured on police body-worn cameras.

Minutes before the attack, OKC police said the suspect, Russel Johnson, was hacking at another car, breaking it’s back windshield. According to the police report, the opening spanned about one to two feet. Thankfully, the axe didn’t make it all the way through.

“This car had people in it. [Russel] vandalized it. They called 911,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Police Department.

Russell Johnson

When the officer arrived on scene, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, the 43-year-old was seen roaming around the middle of the street, the hatchet still in hand.

“Hey, why don’t you drop that?” The officer is heard saying in the video. “Hey! Drop it!”

“The suspect is standing just right up in the middle of the intersection, ignoring the officer’s commands to get out of the road and to come over to where he was and to drop the weapon,” said Knight.

The officer hopped in his police car to meet the suspect on the other side of the intersection.

“Just as he’s pulling out and fixing to get out, the suspect hurls the hatchet at the officer,” said Knight.

An Oklahoma City police vehicle’s windshield after it was hit by a thrown hatchet.

When the video is slowed down and zoomed in, the viewer can see shards of glass flying into the air as the metal hits the windshield right under his rearview mirror. All of this happening when he’s still in the driver’s seat.

After a moment of shock, the officer gets out and draws his gun.

“Hey! Show me your hands right now. Get on the ground!” shouts the officer. “Get on the ground now! Put your hands behind your back!”

The officer repeats this command to Johnson five times before the suspect puts his stomach on the pavement.

“At that point, he lays down on the ground, allows himself to be handcuffed,” said Knight. “He did not do that before hurling the hatchet at a police officer.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“Obviously, that’s something that could have really done harm had it come through the windshield, or had hit someone,” said Knight.

Oklahoma City police call Johnson a career criminal. According to his rap sheet, he’s been in trouble for robbery, arson, vandalism and assaulting an officer. Now, he’s facing more assault and vandalism charges.

