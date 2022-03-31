ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘Career criminal’ hurls hatchet at Oklahoma City police cruiser

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJtE8_0evFBUYG00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The front windshield of an Oklahoma City Police Department cruiser was shattered after a man hurled an axe at the officer inside. The whole thing was caught on camera.

A burst of glass and adrenaline. The blade of an axe, striking a patrol car’s windshield at the intersection of Penn and Main, all captured on police body-worn cameras.

Tulsa Police face backlash after violent mental health crisis arrest of 70-year-old woman

Minutes before the attack, OKC police said the suspect, Russel Johnson, was hacking at another car, breaking it’s back windshield. According to the police report, the opening spanned about one to two feet. Thankfully, the axe didn’t make it all the way through.

“This car had people in it. [Russel] vandalized it. They called 911,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124SLf_0evFBUYG00
Russell Johnson

When the officer arrived on scene, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, the 43-year-old was seen roaming around the middle of the street, the hatchet still in hand.

“Hey, why don’t you drop that?” The officer is heard saying in the video. “Hey! Drop it!”

“The suspect is standing just right up in the middle of the intersection, ignoring the officer’s commands to get out of the road and to come over to where he was and to drop the weapon,” said Knight.

Edmond school bus and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office vehicle collide

The officer hopped in his police car to meet the suspect on the other side of the intersection.

“Just as he’s pulling out and fixing to get out, the suspect hurls the hatchet at the officer,” said Knight.

An Oklahoma City police vehicle’s windshield after it was hit by a thrown hatchet.

When the video is slowed down and zoomed in, the viewer can see shards of glass flying into the air as the metal hits the windshield right under his rearview mirror. All of this happening when he’s still in the driver’s seat.

After a moment of shock, the officer gets out and draws his gun.

“Hey! Show me your hands right now. Get on the ground!” shouts the officer. “Get on the ground now! Put your hands behind your back!”

Oklahoma City man charged with baby’s 2021 death

The officer repeats this command to Johnson five times before the suspect puts his stomach on the pavement.

“At that point, he lays down on the ground, allows himself to be handcuffed,” said Knight. “He did not do that before hurling the hatchet at a police officer.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“Obviously, that’s something that could have really done harm had it come through the windshield, or had hit someone,” said Knight.

Oklahoma City police call Johnson a career criminal. According to his rap sheet, he’s been in trouble for robbery, arson, vandalism and assaulting an officer. Now, he’s facing more assault and vandalism charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Complex

Ex-Roommate Arrested, Charged With Murder 15 Years After North Dakota College Student Was Stabbed to Death

Nearly 15 years after the murder of 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson in North Dakota, police have announced the arrest of a former roommate. Nichole Rice was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2007 stabbing death of the Minot State University student, per a regional report from the Minot Daily News. Per the report, the 34-year-old’s arrest took place at Minot Air Force Base, where she worked in a civilian employee capacity.
MINOT, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Hatchet#Kfor#Penn#Msgt#The Police Department
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
People

6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed in Crash with Semi Truck: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

A small Oklahoma town is mourning the loss of six female high school students who died in a car accident Tuesday. The crash occurred at 12:30 p.m., after the small passenger vehicle the Tishomingo High School students were driving in collided with a semi truck, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety told NBC News. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and State Highway 22, and the condition of the truck driver remains unclear, The New York Times reported.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy