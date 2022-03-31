Conn. ranked No. 3 least pet-friendly state
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be filled with furry friends, but according to a new study, it’s been ranked one of the least pet-friendly states in the country.
SafeWise’s 2022 report on the most and least pet-friendly states in America were ranked among pet population, rentals that allow pets, and laws that protect pets and prevent abuse. This includes the pets-left-in-car laws, veterinary reporting requirement law, tether law, anti-cruelty and sexual assault laws, and animal fighting paraphernalia law.
Connecticut took the third least pet-friendly spot, falling just behind Montana and New Mexico. Alongside Rhode Island and Montana, Connecticut has one of the lowest percentages of pet-friendly rentals at just above 9% and is one of nine states to have a pet population percentage less than 50%.
On the other end of the spectrum, Indiana was ranked the No. 1 pet-friendly state, alongside Tennessee and North Carolina. These states, as well as Mississippi and Georgia, had the highest percentages of pet-friendly rentals, while Wyoming took the top spot for the highest pet population, nearing 70%.
While Connecticut may not have the most rental spaces or laws pertaining to pets, it doesn’t mean that it’s a bad place to raise a pet. However, pet parents might want to consider advocating for more animal protection and housing.
To see the full list of rankings, see SafeWise’s report .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
