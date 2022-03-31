ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. ranked No. 3 least pet-friendly state

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 17 hours ago

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be filled with furry friends, but according to a new study, it’s been ranked one of the least pet-friendly states in the country.

SafeWise’s 2022 report on the most and least pet-friendly states in America were ranked among pet population, rentals that allow pets, and laws that protect pets and prevent abuse. This includes the pets-left-in-car laws, veterinary reporting requirement law, tether law, anti-cruelty and sexual assault laws, and animal fighting paraphernalia law.

Connecticut took the third least pet-friendly spot, falling just behind Montana and New Mexico. Alongside Rhode Island and Montana, Connecticut has one of the lowest percentages of pet-friendly rentals at just above 9% and is one of nine states to have a pet population percentage less than 50%.

On the other end of the spectrum, Indiana was ranked the No. 1 pet-friendly state, alongside Tennessee and North Carolina. These states, as well as Mississippi and Georgia, had the highest percentages of pet-friendly rentals, while Wyoming took the top spot for the highest pet population, nearing 70%.

While Connecticut may not have the most rental spaces or laws pertaining to pets, it doesn’t mean that it’s a bad place to raise a pet. However, pet parents might want to consider advocating for more animal protection and housing.

To see the full list of rankings, see SafeWise’s report .

Roberta Wilmot
9h ago

Connecticut is not a friendly State at all and I live there. how could you expect them to be pet friendly if they're not friendly to humans

Reply
2
