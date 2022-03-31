ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

River Place drive-thru COVID testing site closing Friday

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CnBo_0evFBRu500

DES MOINES, Iowa — With at-home COVID-19 test kits widely available, many drive-thru testing sites have closed. That will soon include a Polk County testing site.

The Riverplace testing site on Euclid Avenue will close for good on Friday, April 1st. It re-opened during the surge of the omicron variant in January.

Call for action after more arrests made in East High shooting

At-home Test Iowa kits can still be picked up for free at the Polk County Health Department at 1907 Carpenter Ave., Des Moines. The kits will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Iowa remain relatively low. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 582 cases were reported in the past seven days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,445 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID Testing Sites Close Across Palm Beach County

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With COVID numbers continuing to decline across the region, Palm Beach County is closing several testing sites due to a lack of interest and a reallocation of federal funding. According to PBC officials, sites in Palm Beach County; FAU […] The article COVID Testing Sites Close Across Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

State Patrol: Corvette tops 150 MPH in Sunday chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says an impaired driver led troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday night. It began on Highway 65 near Bondurant when a trooper tried to pull over a Corvette around 5:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. During the pursuit, the Corvette was […]
DES MOINES, IA
3 News Now

Northwest Iowa dairy farm leaked manure for days

Workers at a Sioux County dairy farm noticed that manure water was overflowing from a barn and into a storm drain on Friday but did nothing to prevent the leak because they were unaware it would flow into a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. An...
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Elton John Will Perform in Iowa Tomorrow!

The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Covid#River Place#Test Iowa#Iowans#Nexstar Media Inc
earnthenecklace.com

Metinka Slater Leaving KCCI: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Metinka Slater has spent over a decade of her career bringing the latest weather updates to Iowa residents. That’s why her recent announcement came as a shock to KCCI viewers. The meteorologist announced she is leaving KCCI at the end of March 2022. Her longtime followers want to know if this is a retirement or if she is leaving for another job. Most want to know where Metinka Slater is going next. Fortunately for her social media followers, she had a few answers.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

DMPD investigating a reported shooting at Maingate Bar

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after they were called to a bar next to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Monday morning on a report of shots fired. Police officers heard gunfire in the area around 1:00 a.m. at the same time as multiple 911 calls came in about a female […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
5NEWS

Washington Regional ending COVID drive-thru testing, hotline operations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began in our area, Washington Regional is ending its drive-thru testing and hotline operations. The hospital says due to low demand for testing, Friday, March 18, will be the last day the COVID drive-thru testing site at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. will be open. Friday will also be the last day of operations for its COVID hotline.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Community based COVID-19 test sites closing March 31

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — State of Illinois community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be closing at the end of the month. According to a press release from Reditus Laboratories, the decision to close the sites starting March 31 comes from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). In February, IDPH...
PEKIN, IL
WHO 13

Des Moines Fire Department turns up the heat on recruits

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department experienced a record number of phone calls in the year 2021. Now more than ever they are looking for new firefighters to join the ranks. For nine new recruits, they only have a few more weeks left in their training. They have already completed their paramedic […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines library increasing eBook purchases due to demand

DES MOINES, Iowa — Literature lovers filled Des Moines’ Capital Square over the weekend for the Des Moines Book Festival. The Festival featured nationally acclaimed authors, hands-on workshops, children’s activities and more.  People of all ages were able to come together and bond over their love for books. But, are readers finding a new way […]
DES MOINES, IA
106.9 KROC

Popular Iowa Pickleball Chain Coming to Minnesota

Pickleball has become all the rage lately! I'm hearing about more and more people playing pickleball, including my parents. A company in Iowa has taken notice and plans to expand their pickleball venue into Minnesota. The place in Iowa is called Smash Park, and right now they're only located in...
ROCHESTER, MN
WHO 13

WHO 13

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy