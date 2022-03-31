River Place drive-thru COVID testing site closing Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — With at-home COVID-19 test kits widely available, many drive-thru testing sites have closed. That will soon include a Polk County testing site.

The Riverplace testing site on Euclid Avenue will close for good on Friday, April 1st. It re-opened during the surge of the omicron variant in January.

At-home Test Iowa kits can still be picked up for free at the Polk County Health Department at 1907 Carpenter Ave., Des Moines. The kits will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Iowa remain relatively low. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 582 cases were reported in the past seven days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,445 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

