Father McGivney coach Paul Vieth had a long list of important players for the Griffins after the 25-20, 24-26, 25-21 win over Whitfield on Wednesday. "They're doing a great job," Vieth said. "I'm really excited about this season. This is a special team." The home win improved the Griffins to 6-3, which is quite the noticeable improvement from last year's 1-8 season.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO