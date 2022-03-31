ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: March 31st, 2022

By Jack Maney
everythinglubbock.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: A beautiful day! High of 68°. Winds W 5-10 MPH. Calm and clear. Low of 46°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Winds increase, with a few showers grazing northern sides of the...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

