ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

1 person hospitalized after rollover crash into Lehigh Acres canal

WINKNEWS.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash into a canal in Lehigh Acres Thursday morning. The Lehigh Acres Fire...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

I-95 crash: Three killed in accident after 17 cars crash in pile-up amid ‘super fog’ event in Florida

At least three people are dead after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in a pileup on an interstate in Volusia County, Florida, according to local reports.The Miami Herald reports that at least five crashes occurred on I-95 in in Edgewater, Florida. The incident unfolded at around 1.30am Thursday when visibility was severely impacted due to fog and a controlled burn in the area. At least one semi truck was involved, according to authorities. One child was airlifted to hospital in stable condition, the Herald reported.It is unclear how many people were injured in the crashes but a number have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.Much of the blame for the crash has been placed on a “super fog” event in which smoke and moisture mix with cool air and drop visibility levels to less than 10ft.I-95 remains closed in the vicinity of Edgewater, and the northbound lanes will need to be resurfaced before they can reopen.
ACCIDENTS
WINKNEWS.com

Deputy presence in Lehigh Acres neighborhood

Several Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are gathered along a street in Lehigh Acres. This is happening along Homer Ave. South in Lehigh Acres. This is just off of Gunnery Road North. LCSO has also put up crime scene tape in front of a house along that street. WINK News...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Rollover#Traffic Accident
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I killed a lady on the bridge’: Details emerge about woman's fatal plunge on Florida drawbridge

As a 79-year-old woman lost her grip and plunged from a rising drawbridge, the bridge tender now charged in her death appeared to be oblivious to the chaos right outside her window. She was texting with her supervisor about somebody having a case of pink eye. Other text messages reveal that the bridge tender was told what to reveal to police about the tragedy — and then to delete the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Three dead in five-crash pile up on Florida’s I-95 caused by ‘prescribed burn’ smoke

At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I-95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early Thursday morning.Authorities said smoke from a “prescribed burn off” combined with fog to create a near blackout for motorists along the busy interstate in Volusia County.Follow live updates on the I-95 pile up Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt Kim Montes said. “What we now know happened is there was almost zero visibility in the area based on smoke and fog that had mixed together and visibility dropped to...
ACCIDENTS
WGN News

2 dead, 2 injured after rollover crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ill. — Two people were killed Monday afternoon following a suburban crash involving six vehicles. The crash happened in the 1300 block of South Kirk Road just after 1:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, one vehicle was found flipped over on its roof. Two occupants inside were pronounced dead. Police believe the crash happened after […]
BATAVIA, IL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead after being hit by car near Cape Coral intersection

Del Prado Boulevard South turned into a crime scene Tuesday morning. Homicide investigators shut a stretch of the road down after Cape Coral police say a person was hit and killed by a car around 6:30 a.m. They say they found a purse in the street they believe belongs to the victim. Police believe other cars may have also hit the victim.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy