Tulsa, OK

Thursday's news update from KWGS

By Public Radio Tulsa
publicradiotulsa.org
 17 hours ago

Chris joined Public Radio Tulsa as a news anchor...

www.publicradiotulsa.org

The Associated Press

Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage. “They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in a clip released by ABC News Thursday night of an interview he gave to “Good Morning America.” “They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site early Friday after returning control to the Ukrainians, authorities said, as eastern parts of the country braced for renewed attacks and Russians blocked another aid mission to the besieged port city of Mariupol. Ukraine’s state power...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome

Scientists say they have finally assembled the full genetic blueprint for human life, adding the missing pieces to a puzzle nearly completed two decades ago. An international team described the first-ever sequencing of a complete human genome – the set of instructions to build and sustain a human being – in research published Thursday in the journal Science. The previous effort, celebrated across the world, was incomplete because DNA sequencing technologies of the day weren’t able to read certain parts of it. Even after updates, it was missing about 8% of the genome.
SCIENCE
The Hill

Judge strikes down New York congressional, legislative maps

A judge struck down New York’s new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday as an illegal gerrymander, dealing a setback to Democrats who were expected to benefit heavily from the new political lines. In a ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ordered state lawmakers to...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Academy says Will Smith refused to leave Oscars ceremony after slap

Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday night's Oscar ceremony after slapping Chris Rock but refused to do so, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Board of Governors said Wednesday while announcing that it had begun disciplinary proceedings against the actor. Possible punishment could result in “suspension, expulsion...
CELEBRITIES

