Here’s how to save money on takeout

ClickOnDetroit.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFood prices are up, and we’re all feeling it every time we buy groceries or eat at a restaurant -- and that includes takeout. Ordering food to go from restaurants has become even more popular throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look to be letting up anytime soon. So how can...

KTVZ

Buy this, not that: Pro tips to save at the grocery store

You’re probably not too happy with your grocery bills these days. But there are strategies to help you shop without breaking the bank. Food prices rose 1% in February, the largest monthly increase since April 2020. Over the past 12 months, overall food prices increased 7.9%, the biggest jump since July 1981. Grocery store prices rose at an even faster clip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

How To Save Money At The Grocery Store, According To An Expert

Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Costco Just Announced A Big Change Coming To Its Store Hours

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, a lot of things changed. Extended families could no longer gather together. School and work moved online. Dine-in restaurants closed -– sometimes permanently. Grocery stores tightened their hours and placed restrictions on in-demand products in an effort to prevent hoarding. Shortly...
RETAIL
DFW Community News

Here’s Why Costco Gas is So Cheap

I love Costco and I have always wondered why the Costco gas is so cheap!. Not only can I get insanely cheap items in bulk, but I can save a ton while filling up my SUV with gas. If you haven’t thought of it before, you might now – Just...
MCKINNEY, TX
Uber Eats
Food & Drinks
Costco
Mashed

This Is Why Whole Foods Doesn't Use Plastic Bags

If you are a fan of Whole Foods, the upscale supermarket that has earned itself the nickname of "Whole Paycheck," per Fast Company, then you are probably aware that plastic bags are nowhere to be found at the checkouts. Instead, shoppers bring their own bags or use the hallmark "guilt-free" paper bags the store provides. But Whole Foods hasn't always used this option. It, too, was once part of the grocery store retailers who provided single-use plastic bags. What made this supermarket stop using them?
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

Starbucks is going away from paper cups. Here's how your coffee order could change.

That Starbucks paper cup could soon be a thing of the past – or it could be more expensive – as the coffee giant explores reusable options. Starbucks is “shifting away from single-use plastics and piloting reusable cup programs” in six markets, according to a Tuesday statement from the company. By the end of next year, customers will be allowed to use their own reusable cups in every store location in the United States and Canada.
ADVOCACY
CNET

How to Beat Inflation: 3 Easy Ways to Save Money on Shopping

The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates to fight inflation could help with rising costs eventually, but economic experts don't expect the move to bring down the prices of food, gas or consumer products anytime soon. In a press briefing Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, "The expectation is that inflation will come down in the second half of the year."
BUSINESS
CNET

Tight Budget? 3 Money Saving Tips for Shopping, Dining and More

As gas prices soar and inflation takes a bite out of your budget, you may be looking for ways to save your money to offset rising prices. For instance, maybe you want to find ways to spend less on dining at restaurants or shopping. Fortunately, I've found a few ways you can still do the things you love and offset a bit of the cost.
GAS PRICE
The Staten Island Advance

Gas prices continue to skyrocket; here’s 5 ways to save money

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The average price for a gallon of regular hovered at $4.50 in New York City this weekend, causing Staten Islanders to undeniably feel the pain at the pump. And while you could just drive around the borough looking for the cheapest price (everybody knows it’s Arthur Kill and Richmond Avenue) or simply monitor the minor fluctuations on GasBuddy.com, there are a few ways to legitimately save on those prices.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Salon

Costco’s instant boba tea is basically magic

In many major cities in the U.S., the fastest way to get boba tea requires simply walking out the door — these days, shops serving the tapioca-sphere-filled plastic cups crowd in alongside Starbucks and Dunkin' to fight for the country's drink dollars. But for those times when putting on pants seems too big an obstacle, or for folks that live too far from the rapid proliferation of Taiwanese-style tea shops, Costco offers a solution: instant boba tea. Naturally, I had to try it.
FOOD & DRINKS

