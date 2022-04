CHICAGO – Throughout his rooftop vigil to raise funds to build a transformative community center in his blighted neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, Pastor Corey Brooks has experienced deep doubts about his mission. There have been highs, of course, especially on days when the rooftop overflows with visitors bringing food, donations, laughter, and good wishes. Then there are the days when no one shows up and that is when the doubt enters his mind. The pastor often wonders if he did the right thing or if he made a mistake. And it is during these moments that he thinks often of Jesus and what Jesus would do if he walked these South Side streets.

