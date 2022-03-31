ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blakesburg, IA

Former Good Sam Nurse Accused of Stealing Patients’ Medication

By Ellis Codjoe
ottumwaradio.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA southeast Iowa woman is accused of swiping medications intended for her patients while working as a nurse at the Good Samaritan Society. 60-year-old Debbie Hird of Blakesburg has been charged with two counts...

ottumwaradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

A former nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIS-TV

Pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient at Conway Walmart

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a pharmacy technician at a Conway Walmart after they said she stole pills from a patient. Warrants from the Department of Health and Environmental Control show 68-year-old Pamela Chassen unlawfully obtained quantities of hydrocodone last Friday from the Walmart pharmacy on Church Street.
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Wapello County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Blakesburg, IA
Wapello County, IA
Crime & Safety
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man sentenced to 100 years in grandson's beating death

A Montana man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 12-year-old grandson in February 2020.James Sasser Jr., of West Yellowstone, had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser said during the sentencing hearing. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother’s) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”Prosecutors have depicted Patricia Batts — Sasser's wife and Alex's grandmother — as the leader of the abuse, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pain Relievers#Hydrocodone
KYTV

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Branson, Missouri entertainer received his sentence after pleading guilty in a fraud scheme case. A judge sentenced James Patrick Garrett, 65, of Branson to probation for five years. He must also pay restitution to victims and a fine of $52,000. In a plea deal, Garrett admitted to stealing more than $85,000 from hundreds of his audience members who donated to his non-existent charity for foster children. Investigators say the fraud scheme lasted from March 2016 to August 2020.
BRANSON, MO
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Teen arrested in 7 Des Moines armed robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines 18-year-old is in the Polk County Jail after police arrested him in connection with a string of robberies dating back to November of 2021. Korbyn Kain was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning on seven charges of first-degree robbery. Criminal complaints in the case claim Kain robbed […]
DES MOINES, IA
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy