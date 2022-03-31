Roselle Catholic is the boys basketball Team of the Year in 2021-22

Well high school baseball fans, do you have butterflies, sweaty palms? Are you anxious?. If you aren’t, NJ.com can help you with that. Among the links below, you can gain access to our previews for each of New Jersey’s 15 conferences. In it you’ll find information on the top teams, difference-making players, plus our baseball staff predicts which teams will win divisional championships and which individuals postseason awards.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 HOURS AGO