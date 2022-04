CHEYENNE – Want to learn what's involved in being a police officer in the Capital City? Interested in taking classes in subjects ranging from constitutional law to crime investigations and car chases? If so, the Cheyenne Police Department's five-week academy for regular citizens starts April 4, CPD announced Monday. Registration runs through March 28, or whenever the first 30 applicants sign up. The no-cost Citizens Police Academy, which lasts through...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 16 DAYS AGO