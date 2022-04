Two experts will discuss the investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank’s family next week during a virtual Holocaust awareness program. Jan Erik Dubbelman and Dr. Dienke Hondius, both of whom were interviewed by a cold case investigative team working to uncover the circumstances behind the fate of the Frank family, will discuss the investigation as well as their own research during the program, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

