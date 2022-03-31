Poetry collection explores trauma and wellness in a Cincinnati neighborhood

Festival folks rejoice as new art and circus performance venue opens in inner southeast Portland A new venue for art and circus skills opened last week in inner east side Portland. JaJa PDX is pronounced "jaw jaw." The name comes from the Spanish for laughter, as in "ha ha." One cofounder, Mariano Di Yorio, comes from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was a clown and juggler with Cirque du Soleill in Las Vegas for 14 years. (Mariano goes by one name, as does his JaJa PDX cofounder, Blue.) The 20,000-square-foot space in Portland's central east side at 819...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 33 MINUTES AGO