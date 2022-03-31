ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Poetry collection explores trauma and wellness in a Cincinnati neighborhood

iowapublicradio.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“East Walnut Hills,” an award-winning poetry collection by Emily Spencer, takes us inside a neighborhood in Cincinnati, Ohio. Within this framework, the...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

Affordable Variety Is the Delicious Main Course in Cincinnati's Oakley Neighborhood

If there’s a faster-growing city neighborhood over the past decade than Oakley, I haven’t heard about it. As of this spring, the 74-acre Oakley Station development south of I-71 includes almost 500,000 square feet of retail and office space along with 462 residential units. Restaurants aren’t a major part of the development, but you can find quite a few eateries in the surrounding neighborhood, where relatively affordable rental units have attracted younger people with sufficient disposable income — enough to keep a lot of the restaurants hopping, especially on weekends.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mission Local

Neighborhood Notes: Rent relief, ‘Pachuquísmo,’ Poetry Slime

If you’re looking for a show this weekend, “Pachuquísmo” is back Saturday and Sunday at the Brava Theater at 2781 24th St., at York Street. Through tap dancing and Mexican zapateado, jazz and son jarocho music, “Pachuquísmo” “unveils the forgotten history of Mexican-American female youth during the era of the Zoot Suit Riots” and explores the Chicanx experience. The show is choreographed by Vanessa Sanchez and performed by La Mezcla.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downsizing your collections with Live Happy Live Well

We know breaking up is hard to do, especially if it’s with all the stuff you’ve accumulated over the years. That is why Shawn Ireland is meeting up with Libby Patrick with Blue Robin Downsizing so talk about her process of downsizing and helping her clients part with their treasured collections.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

“In The End, I Write For Myself”: Warsan Shire’s Debut Poetry Collection Does Beyoncé Proud

More than five years after a credit on Beyoncé’s Lemonade made her a literary star, British-Somali writer Warsan Shire’s Bless The Daughter Raised By A Voice In Her Head has cemented her status as the voice of a generation. Below, she speaks with Vogue about the power to be found in disappearing, her unusual writing process, and why she’s done with feeling shame about past traumas.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Poetry Foundation
Norfolk Daily News

Playing with poetry

As children, many of us loved poetry. From Mother Goose’s nursery rhymes to Dr. Seuss’s silly stories to Shel Silverstein’s delightful images, we relished the rhythms of language. Poetry let us play with words as we learned how language worked. We discovered that language both expressed what we already knew as well as taught us new things about the world around us.
NORFOLK, NE
Stamford Advocate

NC man in recovery explores alcohol and wellness on podcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Robbie Shaw is in the middle of trying to articulate a definition of the term “alcoholic” for a visitor to his Dilworth home. And by his own admission, the 45-year-old Charlotte native — who by any measure would have been considered a raging alcoholic when he was a younger man — is having a tough time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lake Oswego Review

Feeling human again: JaJa PDX opens massive new art space

Festival folks rejoice as new art and circus performance venue opens in inner southeast Portland A new venue for art and circus skills opened last week in inner east side Portland. JaJa PDX is pronounced "jaw jaw." The name comes from the Spanish for laughter, as in "ha ha." One cofounder, Mariano Di Yorio, comes from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was a clown and juggler with Cirque du Soleill in Las Vegas for 14 years. (Mariano goes by one name, as does his JaJa PDX cofounder, Blue.) The 20,000-square-foot space in Portland's central east side at 819...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy