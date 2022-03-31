ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralph Hasenhuttl backs Harry Maguire to come back stronger from England abuse

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl cannot understand why some England fans booed Harry Maguire during this week’s 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast, but believes the defender will come back stronger.

National team boss Gareth Southgate called it “an absolute joke” after the Manchester United centre-back was targeted for abuse.

Hasenhuttl agreed, saying it was far from acceptable, but feels 29-year-old Maguire can shake off the criticism and pointed out that things can change very quickly.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Harry Maguire will come back stronger (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

“At first it’s a pity when you win two games as an English manager to have to talk about such a question after the game,” said the Austrian.

“It’s sometimes something that disturbs me in football to be honest that you have to ask such questions after the game.

“For what reason somebody gets booed, I can never understand it. But this will happen.

I'm sure the player will go through with the support from everybody and will come back stronger.

“But he will not be the last one: he is not the first one who gets booed in some moments and this is far away from being OK, far away from acceptable.

“But it will happen in the future also and I’m sure the player will go through with the support from everybody and will come back stronger.

“They’re all professionals, everybody is under pressure, everybody needs to perform well.

“If you can be strong and convinced about your qualities then things can turn very quickly.”

