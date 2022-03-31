ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence church loses roof in strong Wednesday storms

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 17 hours ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A congregation is working to pick up the pieces after strong storms Wednesday night damaged their church.

Cornerstone Church of Christ is located off State Highway 20 in Florence.

BLOG: Severe storm leaves damage across the Tennessee Valley

When News 19 crews arrived at the church on Thursday morning, debris could be seen scattered across the parking lot. Part of the church’s roof was blown off onto the parking lot.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LUeM_0evF86cd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XJ9F_0evF86cd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWbxC_0evF86cd00

Some church members were already there cleaning up debris.

News 19 is on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19

20K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Florence, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Florence, AL
Sports
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WAFF

First Alert: Storm damage in Lauderdale County

Watch WAFF Team Coverage of the impact of Wednesday's severe weather. Update: Large wildfire in the Wears Valley forcing mandatory evacuations. Update: Large wildfire in the Wears Valley forcing mandatory evacuations. Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres. Updated: 7 hours ago. Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Whnt Com
KOCO

TIMELINE: Another round of snow coming into Oklahoma

Another round of snow is making its way into Oklahoma. The probability of snow, sleet and winter weather is high Friday in northern Oklahoma. The wave of weather is expected to come into the state during the early morning hours, and the peak of the snow should be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy