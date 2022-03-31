Florence church loses roof in strong Wednesday storms

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A congregation is working to pick up the pieces after strong storms Wednesday night damaged their church.

Cornerstone Church of Christ is located off State Highway 20 in Florence.

When News 19 crews arrived at the church on Thursday morning, debris could be seen scattered across the parking lot. Part of the church’s roof was blown off onto the parking lot.

Some church members were already there cleaning up debris.

