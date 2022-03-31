ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cuadrilla says UK has withdrawn notice to plug shale gas wells

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 17 hours ago

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The British regulator has withdrawn a notice requiring Cuadrilla Resources to plug and abandon two viable shale gas wells in northwest England, the energy firm said on Thursday.

Cuadrilla said the wells will instead be temporarily plugged and suspended until at least the end of June next year, while it seeks to evaluate the options for the site.

“I am delighted that the Regulator (North Sea Transition Authority) has taken the sensible decision not to abandon the UK’s only two viable shale gas wells at this time of soaring gas prices,” Cuadrilla boss Francis Egan said in a statement. (Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Investment plea after gas supplies from Norway outstrip those from the North Sea

The UK used more gas from Norway than it did from the North Sea in 2021, after gas production within the UK fell “significantly” last year.Ross Dornan of industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said this marked the first time that supplies from a single other country had been larger than domestic supply.And with the Russian invasion of Ukraine resulting in countries looking to end their use of oil and gas from Russia, Mr Dornan warned: “If we want to be more reliant on imports we’re going to have to pay the price of that.”His comments came as a new...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Gas#Gas Prices#Uk#England#British#Cuadrilla Resources
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
rigzone.com

Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.

ExxonMobil has completed drilling operations on the Cutthroat prospect but failed to find any oil offshore Brazil once again. — Oil and gas supermajor ExxonMobil has completed drilling operations on the Cutthroat prospect but failed to find any oil offshore Brazil one more time. The well, which was drilled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain bids to stop P&O benefiting from mass firing

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Britain set out a plan on Wednesday to stop P&O Ferries benefiting from its decision to fire workers and replace them with cheaper agency staff, saying ports should refuse access to ferry services that do not pay the minimum wage. Transport minister Grant Shapps said...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has UK passport returned, MP says

British-Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her UK passport returned, her MP has said. She has been detained in Iran for more than five years on spying charges after being arrested there in 2016 while taking her daughter to see her family. Tulip Siddiq said Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was still at...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK Government response to Ukrainian refugee crisis ‘falls well short’, says Long

UK Government action to accept Ukrainian refugees “falls well short of what we would all have wanted to see”, justice minister Naomi Long has told MLAs.She also said there is no evidence of human trafficking into Northern Ireland as a result of the Ukrainian conflict, but the PSNI would continue to monitor the risk.During ministerial question time, SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the “lack of support” for Ukrainian refugees from the British Government was “cruel and callous”.I do believe that the efforts which have been made by Government fall well short of what we would all have wanted to seeMrs...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy