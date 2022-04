We have a lot of fun scouring the abyss of Alibaba in search of the most creative assemblages in the Chinese shopping site’s endless array of electric vehicles. That search often takes us on land and occasionally even into the skies. But this week we’re going to don our bucket hats, flip-flops, and tank tops as we head to sea on one of the weirdest electric boats I’ve ever seen.

