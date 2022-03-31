ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Side-by-Side Photos of Actors Portraying Iconic Old Hollywood Stars

By Janaya Wecker
Elle
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Hollywood was an era like no other, filled with stars whose legacies still have us talking about...

WXIA 11 Alive

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler said she was not invited to Oscars

LOS ANGELES — "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler revealed Sunday she didn't get an invitation to the 94th Academy Awards, despite having a leading role in the "Best Picture" nominee. Replying on Instagram to a fan who expressed enthusiasm to see the 20-year-old breakout star's outfit for Oscars...
Nicole Kidman
Renée Zellweger
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
#Hollywood Stars
Elle

Blue Ivy Carter Performed at the Oscars With Her Mom Beyoncé

Beyoncé masterfully opened the Academy Awards with her performance of “Be Alive” in Compton, CA and her Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter was part of the group of dancers with her. Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter spotted the 10-year-old dressed fabulously in lime green and sunglasses alongside her mom. Blue performing on the Oscars before even hitting her teenage years? Par for the course for Bey's child.
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Elle

Zendaya Suited Up For the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya in only one outfit on Oscars night? As if. The Dune actress switched up her look for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party, opting for a pointy-shouldered power suit after drawing gasps with her Valentino white silk crop top and long, glittering skirt earlier in the evening.
Elle

Watch Beyoncé’s Show-Stopping Performance of “Be Alive” At The 2022 Oscars

In her first awards show performance since the 2017 Grammys, Beyoncé took care to remind us all what we’ve been missing. Dressed in a ravishing lime green gown, the music legend sent audiences (both at home and in the Dolby Theatre) into a collective tizzy with her rendition of “Be Alive,” a pop-meets-R&B single from this year’s Best Picture-nominated film King Richard.
Elle

Will Smith's PR Consulted Him During the Commercial Break After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

Will Smith was seemingly spotted consulting with his PR rep during an Oscars commercial break after what appeared to be an unscripted confrontation involving a slap between him and Chris Rock. Ramin Setoodeh, the executive editor of Variety, tweeted a video of what took place right after the incident, writing, "Will Smith’s publicist came over and talked to him at the last commercial. There was also someone standing next to Jada."
Elle

All the Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Yes, the films are essential, their contribution to culture irreplaceable. But let's not kid ourselves here: One of the biggest draws of the Oscars is not the awards but the clothing—the shameless opulence in which Hollywood stars dress themselves as they applaud one another's artistry. The Oscars provide a chance to wear the most legendary designers in one of the most legendary venues: Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre.
