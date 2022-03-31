Over 250 attendees at Finger Lakes Community College cannabis symposium
Over 250 people gathered at Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) on Saturday to attend the Cannabis Business Incubator Symposium. The event featured workshops and panels for those looking to get involved in New York’s growing cannabis industry. Jim...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're interested in running your own cannabis business, you'll be happy to know that the first of many cannabis educational workshops kicked off Friday in Rochester. Another one is scheduled for Saturday morning as we move closer to the open sale of legal marijuana.
Glenna is the owner of Glenna’s CBD, with locations in Rochester and at Eastview Mall in Victor. We talked about how the pain she was suffering led her away from corporate America and into CBD and growing cannabis. She explains how CBD oil is extracted from the cannabis plant. She also teaches everything you need to know to go from seed to sale as a Professor in the Horticulture Department at FLCC. She says the Finger Lakes could become a leading area in cannabis production.
