Good Thunder, MN

Minnesota State Mankato’s 2021-22 Good Thunder Reading Series Concludes April 7

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 17 hours ago

Minnesota State University, Mankato's fourth and final 2021-22 event in the University's annual...

hot967.fm

KEYC

Minnesota State University, Mankato gearing up to host TEDx event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is gearing up to host a TEDx event Friday. It’s an all-day conference organized by the university that brings expert voices together. Speakers from across the region will deliver thought-provoking speeches centered around the event’s theme, ‘Big Ideas. Real-World Thinking.’...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Maverick Machine excited to represent Mankato in Boston

Earlier this month, the Minnesota State Mavericks wrestling team made a top-10 finish in this year’s national tournament after two athletes won championships. Greater Mankato Growth announces routes for Mankato Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15. Gov. Walz: State surpasses goal in recruiting...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Visit Mankato announces routes for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15. This year the races will wind through the Minnesota River Valley through Sibley Park, the Minnesota State University, Mankato fitness trails and the popular Red Jacket Park and across the bridge, which overlooks the Le Sueur River. Members of...
MANKATO, MN
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
Quick Country 96.5

What is the Most Popular Card Game in Minnesota?

When we get together with friends and family to play cards, which game do we play the most here in Minnesota?. Ah, playing cards. There’s nothing that creates enemies, forges some unlikely friendships or alliances, and brings out the competitive side in all of us quite like a card game, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 22

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,061 newly reported cases and 12 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,340. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, Mar. 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Popular Iowa Pickleball Chain Coming to Minnesota

Pickleball has become all the rage lately! I'm hearing about more and more people playing pickleball, including my parents. A company in Iowa has taken notice and plans to expand their pickleball venue into Minnesota. The place in Iowa is called Smash Park, and right now they're only located in...
ROCHESTER, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Sartell's Mason Lund selected to play in Minnesota Basketball All-Star Series

SARTELL — Sartell senior Mason Lund was selected on Tuesday as one of 40 Minnesota high school seniors to play in the 40th annual Minnesota High School Basketball All-Star Series. The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association divides the 40 players into four teams to each play two games. Lund will be the first Sartell player to play in the game since Russ Archambault in 1996. ...
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thousands Of Fans Descend On Minneapolis For Women’s Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tens of thousands of basketball fans have landed in Minneapolis for the weekend ahead of the NCAA Women’s Final Four this weekend. The event marks one of the largest held downtown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. It’s estimated between 20-30 thousand spectators will enjoy the event – spending millions of dollars in the process. For the fans of Stanford, South Carolina, University of Connecticut and Louisville, all that matters currently is a chance at the championship trophy. “We’re here to see them win the National Championship,” said Fran Parker, who traveled with her family from Columbia,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

All Eyes On Paige Bueckers As She Returns Home For NCAA Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Signs of the Women’s Final Four coming to Minneapolis are throughout downtown. “Having a big event here, it’s great for the city and great for the sport,” Stephen Sturek, from Minneapolis, said. The teams get into town Tuesday night. UConn star Paige Bueckers is no stranger to Minnesota. This will be the Hopkins High School grad’s second trip to the Final Four. “I’ve only been here four years, and I know who she is so that says something,” Kristin Goeser, from Hopkins, said. There were a limited number of tickets available Tuesday for Friday night’s semifinals at Target Center. We found some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

