Elden Ring: Sellia barrier puzzle, Lusat's Glintstone Staff location

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff is able to deal more spell damage than any other staff in the game when upgraded to the max level. That alone is reason enough to explore the town of Sellia in Elden Ring, but there’s also the Nox Flowing Sword, a powerful DEX weapon, and a few more goodies to be found here.

In this guide we’ll be explaining how to remove the magic barriers in Sellia, defeat the boss of the area, and earn Lusat’s Glintstone Staff. Just read below for everything you need to know, and if you’re aiming for a mage class you’ll need our list of the best spells Elden Ring.

Removing the magic barriers in Sellia - Elden Ring

The Crystal Town of Sellia, just North of Gowry’s Shack from the Millicent questline in Caelid, is a sorcerer town filled with enemies that will vanish and follow you around the level. This town is very similar to Ordina, the Liturgical Town, as there are braziers on rooftops for you to light that clear magic barriers from the town, allowing you to progress.

First, move to the Northern point of the town and up the stairs, next to the Erdtree sprout where you’ll find a Golden Seed. Face South and jump onto the tree branch connecting your platform to the building on your right. Use Torrent’s double jump to get onto the building, and then climb the ladder to light the brazier.

Next, ride Torrent South a bit to the center of town, and then use Torrent’s double jump to hop onto the balcony above the painting, and then double jump again to the house opposite with branches covering it.

From here you’ll be able to cross the small bridge between buildings to get to the tower on your right, which you can climb for one more brazier.

For the last brazier, exit the tower and go straight forward across the buildings. You’ll see one last tower on your left, with another set of branches leading up to it. This final brazier will unlock all of the magical barriers you can find in town.

Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest boss fight, Nox Flowing Sword - Elden Ring

Now that the barriers are open, we can find the bosses of Sellia. Return to the stairs with the Erdtree sprout at the top, but don’t go up them. Instead, turn left and look for a doorway on the right. It’ll be a fog door, and yes, there will be a boss: two of them, in fact. The Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest.

If you already have the Mimic Tear, that will go a long way to making this boss fight more manageable, but any Spirit Ash summons will help. If things are a bit tough, you can come back later, since the reward requires fairly high stats to use anyway.

For winning you will receive the Nox Flowing Sword, and a new Site of Grace to rest at. The Nox Flowing Sword is a great DEX weapon that can act as a Whip in battle thanks to the unique Flowing Form weapon skill.

Lusat's Glintstone Staff location - Elden Ring

Once the battle is over and you’ve rested, you will see a treasure chest on the other side of the boss arena. Yes, this contains Lusat’s Glintstone Staff, often considered to be the best staff weapon in the game, and our choice staff for our 10 best weapons in Elden Ring list. You might remember meeting Master Lusat over the course of the Sorceress Sellen questline, where you find the Stars of Ruin sorcery.

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff requires 10 STR, and 52 INT, which is a fairly high requirement. It has no weapon skill, and every spell you use with Lusat’s Glintstone Staff will have a 50% increased FP cost, meaning if you don’t have a high Mind stat for extra FP, you won’t be able to use as many spells as usual with this weapon.

But that increased FP cost gives you access to the best staff in the game, which is important if every bit of damage you can deal matters to you. With high INT, this weapon will do around 10% more damage than the Carian Regal Scepter while using the same spells. If you want as much damage as possible out of your mage build, this is the staff to use. Mixed builds with lower FP might want to opt for the Carian Regal Scepter instead, however.

Make sure to use our list of the 10 best spells in Elden Ring to make the most of Lusat’s Glintstone Staff.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.