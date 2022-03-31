Calvin Klein Is Only One of the Name Brands Closing Denver Fashion Week. Find Out Who the Rest Are.

When I used to think of "preppy style," what usually came to mind was Vineyard Vines polos, Vera Bradley printed bags, and stuffy uniforms from my local private school in the suburbs. While the common themes of preppy fashion are still relevant today, the style aesthetic has undergone a transformation to fit with today's priority fashion customer. I've never considered my style remotely close to preppy (I was all about the grunge-girl vibe in high school), but I've found myself tapping into the popular preppy trends that have been all over the fashion scene lately. Think exposed collars, cable knits, vests, and tailored pieces. Not only have I been looking into preppy trends, but many brands that champion the style have caught my eye recently.

APPAREL ・ 16 DAYS AGO