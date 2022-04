Barry Dunning Jr. played his best high school basketball in the final games of his McGill-Toolen career. But the very best may be yet to come. The Arkansas signee and two-time Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year was named the state’s 40th Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association on Thursday in Montgomery. The ASWA’s annual Player of the Year Banquet was sponsored by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO