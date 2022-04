A man who knifed his neighbour 27 times on his victim’s front lawn had warned police just the day before “I will murder him”, a court has heard.Can Arslan, 52, launched the frenzied attack on father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, as Mr Boorman made his way to his front door on the afternoon of October 5 last year.The victim’s wife, Sarah Boorman, tried to pull Arslan off her husband as horrified neighbours looked on in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.Mrs Boorman also suffered a deep wound to her thigh from Arslan’s knife.After killing Mr Boorman, Arslan, who had made...

