Some relief could be coming at the pump.

President Biden is considering huge releases from the U.S. petroleum reserve, with reports saying he's considering the release of up to 180-million barrels.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says the move is sure to impact pricing.

Biden will give remarks today on his plan to reduce the price of crude oil

Gas prices in Florida not moving since yesterday ... holding steady at an average of $4.20 for a gallon of regular.