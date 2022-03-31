ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Report: Tesla Giga Shanghai Will Extend Plant Suspension

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China has suspended production of electric cars for several days, but it might not be the end of COVID-19-related lockdown disruption. The plant was expected to halt production for four days - between March 28 to March 31 - and return online on April...

insideevs.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
