A modest suggestion to deal with rising gas prices: Let's bring back the 55-mph speed limit. Prices were already on the upswing before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, thanks largely to a slow ramp-up in oil production following the pandemic-driven collapse in demand. Now the cost is going to go up even more, driven higher by sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industries. We're getting a real-time lesson in the laws of supply and demand.

TRAFFIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO