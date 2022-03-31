ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

One injured after car flips into Lehigh canal

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMmgS_0evF4N7D00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a car rolled over into a canal Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, crews responded to the 2900 block of E 12th Street before 8 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash, fire crews said. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene Thursday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as we learn more.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers

21K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow NBC2 Fort Myers and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Canal#Traffic Accident#Vehicle Rollover#Lcso#Lehighacresfd
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Tampa Bay Times

Dover man, 50, dies after car flips in east Hillsborough crash

A Hillsborough County man has died following a violent Saturday night crash near Plant City. The 50-year-old from Dover was driving west on State Road 400, which runs concurrently with Interstate 4, just after 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Police said that around mile marker 19, near the exit to Thonotosassa Road, he lost control of his sedan while changing lanes, veered into the north shoulder and flipped several times.
DOVER, FL
WMBB

One critically injured in Okaloosa Co. car crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A single-car crash in Okaloosa County left several people with injuries— including one critical— on Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old Bonifay man driving a blue sedan was heading west on Interstate 10 with a 24-year-old woman from DeFuniak Springs and a one-year-old boy. Officials said the […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

No one injured after shooting in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police Department has confirmed no one has been injured after a shooting Monday afternoon. FWBPD says around 3:27 p.m. on Monday they responded to a shooting on Hollywood Boulevard west of the intersection of Memorial Parkway. No one was injured in the shooting and no suspects […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte deputies looking for retail thief

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a thief who walked out of a store with a $1,600 item on Feb. 26. The sheriff’s office released images from surveillance cameras showing the suspect holding the item underneath their clothing as they run out of the store.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy