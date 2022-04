CLEVELAND, Ohio – After three and a half years of planning and construction, Jade is set to open in the Flats East Bank. Zdenko Zovkic’s new place will be three distinct levels with their own personality. It is slated to open to the public Thursday, April 7. It is located at 1048 Old River Road, on the riverfront and near Alley Cat Oyster Bar.

