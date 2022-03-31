ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Grove Inc. Launches Multi City Brand Awareness And Advertising Campaign For Amazon Aggregation Division, Upexi

By Grove Inc.
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 hours ago

HENDERSON, NV / March 31, 2021 / Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) a global innovator in health, and wellness, announces the initial launch of a billboard campaign in 3 major cities throughout the nation aimed at driving submission traffic and awareness for Upexi, the company’s Amazon Brand Aggregator.

The out of home advertising campaign will launch in early April in Boston, Dallas, and Los Angeles, aiming to garner over 40 million impressions across the next several months.

Since the launch of Upexi, its wholly owned division to acquire promising Amazon and Ecommerce businesses, in October of 2021, Grove Inc’s. daily submissions have been growing in volume. The number of candidates and the quality of many of the businesses has been encouraging for management to see, and validate the resources being expended to grow this vertical. The company’s first acquisition of VitaMedica has seen substantial growth in Amazon FBA, and with new products in the pipeline for Vitamedica, the company remains confident in continued growth across the brand.

Grove Inc. has not yet announced any new acquisitions, however the branding and advertising campaign is important for the future success of Upexi.

CEO Allan Marshall stated, “The initial launch of branding and advertising is capital well spent. Grove has always been focused on profits and growth and we are always willing to spend where it helps promote higher future growth. As far as acquisitions go, we remain patient and diligent with the acquisition process but look to make Upexi-acquired, Amazon and Ecommerce brands, the cornerstone of our growth going forward.”

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is a global innovator in hemp, health and wellness. The company has an array of in-house brands, and operates in multiple verticals including SaaS programmatic ad technology, and a wholly owned division dedicated to acquiring high growth e-commerce brands. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty, pet care, and functional foods sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend in consumer products selling through Amazon and E-commerce.

Company Contact

Andrew Norstrud

Email: investorinfo@cbd.io

Phone: (702) 332-5591

Investor Relations Contact

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Survey: Package insurance, personalization among top e-commerce shopper asks

Many e-commerce brands offer free shipping today in an effort to compete. But for many small and midsized (SMB) brands, there is a cost. Without the scale of Amazon or Walmart, shipping rates tend to be higher and technology to track those deliveries more scarce. There is hope, though, and...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Campaign#Aggregation#Brand Awareness#Grove Inc#Henderson#Nv March 31#Grvi#Amazon Brand Aggregator#Ecommerce#Vitamedica
Laredo Morning Times

Amazon Launches In-House Brand of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. A new line of sustainable, everyday essentials has hit Amazon’s digital shelves. More from Variety. Amazon's $8.5 Billion MGM Deal Wins Clearance by EU, Which Says Studio's Content...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Brand Aggregator Flummox Raises $12.9M

Brand aggregator Flummox has raised $12.9 million (11.8 million euros) in a round led by Fasanara Capital, the Swiss company said in a news release Monday (March 14). With the new funding, Flummox said it will invest in its portfolio, adding at least 15 new brands, and hire specialists to strengthen its proprietary IP in sourcing, operating and scaling brands online.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
One Green Planet

Amazon Launches Amazon Aware, a New Collection with Sustainable Products

Amazon just launched a new sustainable, eco-friendly line called Amazon Aware. The new collection features everyday essential items including beauty, home, and apparel. All of the new Amazon Aware products are certified as carbon neutral and are certified as parts of the Climate Pledge Friendly program that the company signed onto in 2020. The Climate Pledge Friendly Program helps customers find products that are made sustainably.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Pacaso Launches First Global Advertising Campaign With New Agency Partners BBH and Mediahub

Pacaso, a new real estate startup launched by Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff and tech entrepreneur Austin Allison, has named BBH USA and Mediahub its new creative and media agencies of record, respectively. The brand recently launched “Own It,” its first global campaign with a focus on strategic markets in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Sweden. The campaign led to both agency appointments.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Amazon
Benzinga

Was Chris Rock's 'GI Jane' Oscars Joke In The Script?

Will Smith offered a public apology to Chris Rock, saying, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous." Jim Carrey said Smith should be arrested and sued for $200 million. A new report says the joke made by Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Academy Awards that triggered Will Smith to approach the comedian during the live broadcast and slap him across the face was not scripted.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analysts Agree: Federal Cannabis Legalization Unlikely To Happen Soon, Does SAFE Act Have Better Chance This Year?

Federal cannabis legalization is unlikely to happen any time soon, according to analysts from Piper Sandler and Beacon Policy Advisors LLC. Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor this week, but various marijuana industry experts are doubtful the measure will be approved in the Senate and become law.
LAW
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy