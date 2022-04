Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.

