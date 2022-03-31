ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Teen bicycle gang stops couple in Charlotte, attacks their car

By Morgan Frances
CBS 17
CBS 17
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6R8e_0evF3grx00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — It’s becoming a more frequent problem on Charlotte streets: Large groups of teens riding bicycles in the middle of the street bring traffic to a halt.

If you’ve lived in or around Uptown Charlotte, you’ve probably seen it: what appears to be teenagers taking over the streets, taunting drivers, and playing chicken with traffic.

WATCH: ATVs, dirt bikes speed down busy Greensboro road

“They’re doing like wheelies and stuff,” said one South End resident.

It happened last weekend as Charlotte FC fans were leaving Bank of America Stadium, and what happened next has one couple afraid to put their faces on TV.

“We saw a group of teenage bicyclers,” Mary told Queen City News adding the teens were cutting off drivers. “So, I just kind of beeped the horn,” she said.

Her fiancé Ulises said, “That’s when they just started going crazy on the car, beating on the side of the door. Trying to kick it in.”

“One kid started throwing rocks on this side,” Mary said.

A footprint is still on the side of their car, the passenger side has multiple dents, and there are chips in the paint on the driver’s side where the couple says one kid was throwing rocks. They were stuck. Sitting targets in their own car.

“You get out, you confront them?” Ulises wondered. “There was at least 10 of them.”

Mary said, “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life. Like, who does this stuff? Like, especially kids that age,” she continued, “That one kid couldn’t have been more than… he says 11, but I think he looked more like 10 and I’m just like, ‘where are your parents?’”

What’s worse is what they say an officer told them next.

Apple, Meta turned over user data to hackers pretending to be law enforcement, report says

Ulises said, “We told them we wanted to press charges. We told them if we can’t press charges on them, we would like to press charges on the parents,” he continued, “We just got told that was just it. That it happens so often that there’s nothing they can do. They’ve arrested them, they’ve confiscated their bicycles but not even a few days later, they’re out, they stole another bike and they’re on the road again.”

They’re not the only ones this has happened to. One DoorDash driver says a bicycle gang hit her car too.

“They were banging on my car,” said Monique Watson. “I have kids in my car, and I didn’t like that. They didn’t like that.”

Although Uptown and South End are pedestrian-friendly, some are wondering how welcoming the area really is.

“We personally don’t want to come back down here,” Mary said. “I’d rather go somewhere else. We spend plenty of money down here. We don’t have to. We can go somewhere else.”

Queen City News reached out to both CMPD and the district attorney. The DA’s office says they really don’t have a mechanism in place to track cases involving people on bicycles. CMPD’s a little more familiar and they’re working to compile some data on the incidents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 17

Not This World
14h ago

Democrats need to be primaried! Can't wait to vote in the midterms & I'm not even a Republican. They're trying to turn Charlotte into Los Angelos. Tent cities, shootings, drugs etc.

Reply(2)
4
grizzy patriot
15h ago

10 years or so of only Democrats in charge of Charlotte.This and the homeless problem are the outcome.

Reply
8
Vaser Wright
8h ago

Now when some of the get kill or shot up then they will do something about it kids like that need to be put in boot camp instead of school and let them learn from their mistakes I don't understand why the police cant do something about that cause if it was a grown up they would be in jail by now now I wouldnt be supprise if they start robbing people or hurting so poor sinour. citizen that could be a grand mother or farther this don't make no since cause I'm a sinour citizen myself and I'm not about to let nobody hurt me

Reply
2
CBS 17
CBS 17

10K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Bike#Wjzy#Charlotte Fc#Bank Of America Stadium#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Family of abducted teen Naomi Irion say they are banking on her spirit: ‘She made it then, she can make it now’

Naomi Irion’s family refers to her as the “miracle birth.”When her mother was pregnant in Houston with the now-18-year-old, there was “no amniotic fluid” for weeks before she delivered, Ms Irion’s big brother, Casey Valley, tells The Independent.“ We were all expecting the worst,” says Mr Valley, who was 14 at the time and, along with family and doctors, concerned about the newborn’s respiratory and urinary systems. “She pulled through at the last minute ... the first thing she did was pee and cry” - a welcome sign for those vital organ systems.“She made it then, and she can make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 17

CBS 17

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy