Stealth Bio's SBT-272 Shows Encouraging Action In Huntington's Disease Animal Model
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO announced the presentation of new SBT-272 preclinical data and dosing of the first subject in its Phase 1 trial of SBT-272.
- The new data demonstrated behavioral and metabolic improvements with SBT-272 in a mouse model of Huntington's disease.
- In the study, mice were treated for up to 8 weeks with daily SBT-272 and displayed significantly improved motor function than vehicle-treated mice.
- SBT-272-treated mice also showed improved metabolism in multiple brain regions of the diseased animals.
- The Phase 1 trial will enroll up to 64 healthy subjects across multiple cohorts. The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of single and multiple ascending doses of SBT-272.
- The Company plans to initiate chronic toxicology studies in 2022.
- Price Action: MITO shares closed 1.21% higher at $0.70 on Wednesday.
Comments / 0