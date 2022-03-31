App State Softball Falls at UNC

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
The Texas softball team takes on Iowa State in a Big 12 series Friday through Sunday, April 1 through April 3 at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The Longhorns enter the series with an overall record of 26-10-1 coming off a 6-5 loss to Louisiana on March 30.
The 4th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide softball team improved to 29-4 in an 8-0 run rule victory over the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday in Rhoads Stadium. The Tide defense put together an impressive team effort as red shirt freshman Alex Salter earned her first career no hitter despite only having three strikeouts.
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18/16 Clemson softball team sped past South Carolina in the first Palmetto State game at McWhorter Stadium with an 8-1 victory. The Tigers’ offense proved strong, scoring five runs in the first inning and eight runs total on seven hits. With the win, Clemson improves to 22-10 (3-6 ACC) on the […]
North Carolina fans probably didn’t expect to see the No. 8 seed reach the Final Four. Nor did they count on the Tar Heels opposing their arch-nemesis, Duke, in a colossal contest to determine which ACC foe earns a spot in the NCAA championship. Since North Carolina ended St....
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– The No. 8 University of Kentucky softball team will hit the road to the Bayou over the weekend to play a three-game Southeastern Conference series at No. 20 LSU. Games on Friday and Sunday will be streamed live on the SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Saturday night’s contest will be shown live on ESPN with Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie on the call from Baton Rouge.
LSU (22-12, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) will host Kentucky (22-8, 3-3) in a three-game conference series beginning Friday. The Cowgirls are coming off a 7-5 win over Louisiana-Monroe Tuesday night. McNeese is led by Jil Poullard from Mos Bluff. She’s hitting (.362), hits (25), doubles (6), triples (2), home runs (3),...
Some folks retire and other folks retire. Some ride off into the sunset never to live a life of peace and quiet, others turn up the Alice Cooper, kick open the front door, and do donuts in the parking lot. It’s just a matter of personal taste. Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Mike Scutero, however, is a fascinating hybrid. On one hand, he’s stepping away from the Red Wolves to spend more time with his family. This is a key feature of Retirement Type 1. On the other, he’s done so by dropping one of the wildest closing paragraphs in resignation-letter history. Strap in tight, people. This is one hell of a rollercoaster.
Three days after Oregon State completed its 2021-22 women’s basketball season, the Beavers learned they are losing a key player as freshman wing Greta Kampschroeder has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kampschroeder is the second five-star recruit in as many years to leave OSU. Last spring, freshman Sasha Goforth...
AUSTIN, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team fought back from an early deficit to capture a signature win over a ranked foe, claiming a 6-5 (8 inn.) win over No. 14 Texas on Wednesday evening at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The Ragin’ Cajuns (21-8) weren’t phased by the host-Longhorns (26-10-1) opening a […]
