College Sports

App State Softball Falls at UNC

By Aikman Chambers
Go Blue Ridge
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter picking up its second Sun Belt series win this past weekend, App State...

www.goblueridge.net

CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Softball Freshmen Roll in Run Rule Rout of ASU

The 4th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide softball team improved to 29-4 in an 8-0 run rule victory over the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday in Rhoads Stadium. The Tide defense put together an impressive team effort as red shirt freshman Alex Salter earned her first career no hitter despite only having three strikeouts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSPA 7News

Clemson down USC in softball

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18/16 Clemson softball team sped past South Carolina in the first Palmetto State game at McWhorter Stadium with an 8-1 victory. The Tigers’ offense proved strong, scoring five runs in the first inning and eight runs total on seven hits. With the win, Clemson improves to 22-10 (3-6 ACC) on the […]
CLEMSON, SC
State
Georgia State
WTVQ

The No.8 Kentucky softball team gets set to take on No.20 LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– The No. 8 University of Kentucky softball team will hit the road to the Bayou over the weekend to play a three-game Southeastern Conference series at No. 20 LSU. Games on Friday and Sunday will be streamed live on the SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Saturday night’s contest will be shown live on ESPN with Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie on the call from Baton Rouge.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lake Charles American Press

McNeese-LSU softball game postponed

LSU (22-12, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) will host Kentucky (22-8, 3-3) in a three-game conference series beginning Friday. The Cowgirls are coming off a 7-5 win over Louisiana-Monroe Tuesday night. McNeese is led by Jil Poullard from Mos Bluff. She’s hitting (.362), hits (25), doubles (6), triples (2), home runs (3),...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Golf Digest

The last paragraph of this Arkansas State assistant basketball coach’s resignation letter is a mic drop for the ages

Some folks retire and other folks retire. Some ride off into the sunset never to live a life of peace and quiet, others turn up the Alice Cooper, kick open the front door, and do donuts in the parking lot. It’s just a matter of personal taste. Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Mike Scutero, however, is a fascinating hybrid. On one hand, he’s stepping away from the Red Wolves to spend more time with his family. This is a key feature of Retirement Type 1. On the other, he’s done so by dropping one of the wildest closing paragraphs in resignation-letter history. Strap in tight, people. This is one hell of a rollercoaster.
JONESBORO, AR
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Softball Erases Deficit, Tops No. 14 Texas in Extra Innings

AUSTIN, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team fought back from an early deficit to capture a signature win over a ranked foe, claiming a 6-5 (8 inn.) win over No. 14 Texas on Wednesday evening at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The Ragin’ Cajuns (21-8) weren’t phased by the host-Longhorns (26-10-1) opening a […]
AUSTIN, TX

