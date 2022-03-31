ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Silence around Brittney Griner's Russia detainment is deafening, and likely intentional says Rice University professor

By Ariana Garcia
 17 hours ago
WNBA All-Star and Houston native Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February after Russian officials said they found cannabis oil in her luggage.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Pro basketball player and Houston native Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February with no signs of her release coming anytime soon, prompting calls for President Joe Biden to help expedite her return to the U.S. However, many fans are wondering why more isn't being said publicly about her case.

Griner, who plays in the Russian Premier league between WNBA seasons, was arrested at a Moscow-area airport after Russian officials accused her of carrying vape cartridges in her luggage that contained hashish oil, considered there to be a narcotic. The offense can carry up to 10 years in prison, a sentence some experts speculate could include time spent in a labor camp.

Richard Stoll, the Albert Thomas Professor of Political Science at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, said the silence surrounding Griner's case may be part of a greater strategy to help release her or at least grant the two-time Olympic gold medalist a lesser sentence. WNBA players who've been vocal on issues including the Black Lives Matters movement and voter registration have agreed to keep conversations about Griner "within the community" in hopes of avoiding hurting her case, according to reports by the Associated Press . And basketball hall of famer Lisa Leslie said on a recent podcast that she and Griner's friends and fellow players were told not to make a "big fuss" about the arrest.

Stoll, who specializes in international conflict, agreed, adding that anything they say on the topic could possibly be interpreted as criticism of Russia, or give its government ideas for how they could use Griner's detainment as part of future negotiations. "If I were advising her friends I would also say I think you should be very circumspect about saying anything," he said. "The odds of you saying something is more likely to hurt her chances of getting released than it would be to help."

Under normal circumstances, if the U.S. government indicated interest and concern about Griner, it would likely help, Stoll said. However, given the U.S.'s current relationship with Russia, he said, "If President Biden made some comment about her, and I'm in the Russian legal system and part of the trial... I think my government would appreciate it if I just put the most extreme sentence that we can impose on someone who's committed this crime."

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine shortly after Griner was arrested, so while the timing was unfortunate, Stoll said he finds it hard to believe she was captured with the intention of being used as a political pawn in the war. "I just can't imagine if you're a lower-level person handling immigration in Russia thinking, 'There's been a little bit of talk about doing something in Ukraine. Oh, I know, I'll plan on arresting an American,'" he said.

However, "given these times, and that she's an American, I think that's going to slow down the process," Stoll said. "My sense is that the people who would directly have to deal with this are thinking, 'You know, I have to be very careful about how I deal with this American because if I do the wrong thing, I'm going to be punished by my government in a very serious way.'"

Stoll said that while he doesn't believe Griner's capture is part of a Russian's overall grand scheme, in terms of how it affects her, it's no different than if it was. A Moscow court recently extended her arrest until May 19. Being a Black, gay woman also further complicates the situation for Griner, as Russia has an ongoing history of homophobia and anti-Black racism . President Vladimir Putin has enacted several anti-LGBTQ laws in recent years and has framed homosexuality as a threat to the country’s “ traditional culture .”

Stoll says he has concerns that Griner may be convicted on charges of drug smuggling, even if there is no indication that the country is targeting her because she is American. The best path forward, Stoll believes, would be for the State Department to continue discussions with the Russian government to try and get Griner returned to the U.S., or at the very least help negotiate a lesser sentence.

"Given the situation in Ukraine and the overall relationship between the U.S. and Russia right now, I'm very skeptical that much can be done to make things better for her," Stoll said. "Let alone let her go free."

Griner is one of three Americans currently being detained in Russia. Paul Whelan, a former Marine, was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years for alleged espionage. Trevor Reed , a Texas Marine, has been in a Russian prison since July 2020 after he was accused of endangering Russian police and was sentenced to nine years.

The State Department Tuesday warned Americans traveling outside of the country that Russian government security officials may "single out" and "detain" U.S. citizens in Russia and Ukraine.

