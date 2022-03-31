ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Snow tapers off in SE Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Snow moved through southeast Wisconsin Thursday morning, March 31. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon for areas west and north of Milwaukee. The Milwaukee DPW deployed roughly 100 trucks to Salt and plow just before 8 a.m. An inch...

Winter weather advisory Thursday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Thursday, March 31 until noon. According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, rain changes to snow Wednesday night, with snow expected Thursday, especially in the morning. There's 1-2" of snow in the forecast for Milwaukee, with higher amounts to the northwest and lower amounts near the Illinois border.
MILWAUKEE, WI
