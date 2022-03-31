ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 easy recipes to make for National Tater Day

GMA
 3 days ago

Makinze Gore of Delish joined "Good Morning America" to share three recipes from Delish.com that put potatoes in the spotlight for National Tater Day.

Kung Pao Potatoes

Charlie Gillette - PHOTO: A skillet of Kung Pao potatoes.

Ingredients

Salt

900 grams (about 32 ounces) Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

30 grams (about 1 ounce) corn flour

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

60 milliliters (about 4 tablespoons) vegetable oil

14 dried red chili peppers

1 tablespoon Szechuan peppercorns

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

3 cloves garlic, chopped

3 spring onions, cut into pieces, plus more for serving

1 tablespoon Chinese cooking wine or dry sherry

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon caster sugar

240 milliliters (about 1 cup) low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 medium red onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

75 grams (about 2 1/2 ounces) roasted peanuts

Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

In a large pot of salted, boiling water over medium-high heat, cook potatoes until just knife-tender, 7 to 8 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly.

In a large bowl, combine corn flour with black pepper and a pinch of salt. Add potatoes and toss to coat evenly.

In a large pan over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chilies, Szechuan peppercorns, ginger, garlic, spring onions, and a pinch of salt, stirring until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add potatoes and cook until golden, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add cooking wine, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and stock, and continue cooking until slightly thickened, 1 minute more.

Add sesame oil, red onions, bell pepper, and season with salt. Cook until onions are just beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Fold in peanuts, then garnish with more spring onions and sesame seeds before serving.

French Onion Baked Potato

Brad Holland - PHOTO: French onion soup baked potatoes.

Ingredients

6 russet potatoes, scrubbed

Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the soup

2 tablespoons butter

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

2 sprigs thyme, plus more for garnish

60 milliliters (about 2 ounces) red wine

30 grams (about 1 ounce) flour

2 garlic cloves, crushed

500 milliliters (about 2 cups) beef stock

8 slices Gruyere cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F and line a small baking tray with parchment paper. Pierce potatoes all over with a fork. Rub with oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

Bake until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 1 hour to 1 hour 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, make onion soup filling: In a large pot over medium heat, melt butter. When melted, add onions and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and caramelized, about 20 minutes.

Remove thyme and add wine. Bring to a simmer and cook until wine is mostly evaporated. Add in flour and garlic, and cook until garlic is fragrant, 2-3 minutes. Add in broth and bring to a simmer. Let simmer until thickened slightly -- 5 minutes. Season with more salt and pepper to taste.

When potatoes are tender, cut a slit lengthwise on the top of the potato, then press ends together to create an opening. Spoon soup into each potato and top with a slice of Gruyere. Place on prepared baking sheet and bake until cheese is melted. If you would like more color, broil on high for 1 minute. Garnish with more thyme sprigs and serve.

Cajun Seasoned Tater Tots

Ingredients

Frozen tater tots

For the seasoning:

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons cayenne

Directions

Combine ingredients for Cajun seasoning in a bowl and mix.

Toss tater tots in seasoning and cook according to the package.

Recipes reprinted with permission from Delish.com and slightly edited from original.

IN THIS ARTICLE
