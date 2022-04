COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 1989, Traci Lewis has been helping parenting-students keep the dream of a college degree alive. As the Director of ACCESS, an academic and social support program that assists parenting students in overcoming barriers that can keep them from graduating from OSU, Traci helps students with academic support, assistance with child care and housing and mentoring programs.

