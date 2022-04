The members of the Riverhead Photo Club are pleased to announce that they will be hosting their annual photo exhibition in the Overton Gallery on the lower level of the Riverhead Free Library. The photos will be on display from Sunday, April 3 through Friday, April 29. The Photo Club is very happy to have this as an in-person exhibit after a couple of years being limited to a virtual showing. The photos are not tied to any theme but are those that the members feel represent some of their best efforts. Stop in and enjoy the photos after the pandemic years of being virtual. You will be glad you did.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO