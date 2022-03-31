Fitness app?

I pre-ordered the Pixel Stand 2 and immediately started using it with my P6P when it was delivered in mid-December. It worked perfectly until about two weeks ago. Suddenly, when I'd put my P6P on the dock, it would connect fine for about three seconds, then the white light would go off and a flashing orange/white light would come on for about five seconds. Then, the white light would return for about three seconds, followed by the flashing orange light again for five seconds. It did this three times, and then the Stand recognizes the phone is there, but it refuses to charge. Even under settings, it'll say, "Connected but not charging."

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO