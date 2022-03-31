ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness app?

By Aflaaaak
Android Central
 1 day ago

I had a Fitness Tracking app on my LG G4 that came with the phone. It automatically tracked each day's distance/calories and logged them to see what I did each day, could also be brought up as a stand alone event to start and stop for walking, running or biking. Is...

PC Magazine

Google's Letting Android Users Clear 15 Minutes of Search History

Google is reportedly bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of search history, which has been available on its search app for iOS since July 2021, to the Android version of the app. The Verge reports that Google is rolling out this feature to Android users now and...
BGR.com

How to scan text on iPhone with this awesome new iOS 15.4 feature

We’ve been scanning documents since before the smartphone, but it all got a lot easier after that. And camera technology advanced to a point where it’s easy to turn any document into a digital version that’s always available to use. The iPhone is one example where you can scan documents with the built-in Notes app. Now that the iOS 15.4 update has dropped, you can use a brand new feature for scanning documents. The new Scan Text iPhone feature lets you turn printed or handwritten text into text inside the Notes app.
Android Central

Skinned Google Messages

- we're all using/owning brand spanking new phones, essentially top-of-the-line new phones, so why wouldn't Google push this beneficial service down to all of our new phones? it would only make sense, right?. - i happen to be on TMobile, and from what i understand, TMobile uses RCS or rich...
Android Central

Phone intermittently starts ringing , for no apparent reason

My Note 20 Ultra, from last week, has this issue - where it starts to play "Over the Horizon" ringtone. It doesn't vibrate during this time. On screen , I dont see any app running or any notification popping up. I have done :. Clear the cache. Phone restart. Wipe...
Android Central

Bizarre Pixel Stand 2 issue with P6P

I pre-ordered the Pixel Stand 2 and immediately started using it with my P6P when it was delivered in mid-December. It worked perfectly until about two weeks ago. Suddenly, when I'd put my P6P on the dock, it would connect fine for about three seconds, then the white light would go off and a flashing orange/white light would come on for about five seconds. Then, the white light would return for about three seconds, followed by the flashing orange light again for five seconds. It did this three times, and then the Stand recognizes the phone is there, but it refuses to charge. Even under settings, it'll say, "Connected but not charging."
BGR.com

This viral TikTok details iPhone hacks every Apple user should know

For as powerful as the iPhone is, many people still aren’t fully aware of everything Apple’s iconic smartphone can do. For reasons that I’ve never understood, Apple doesn’t make it easy for regular users to learn about helpful iPhone tips lurking beneath the surface. Instead, users have to rely on tech websites and social media to unearth iPhone features everyone should be aware of. Interestingly enough, TikTok has recently become a hub for spreading the word about amazing iPhone tips and tricks.
BGR.com

Google collects text and call data from Android users without consent

New research shows that Google has been collecting extremely detailed data about the calls you make via the Phone app and the text messages exchanged on your Android phone. Google used these Android apps to export massive amounts of data to its servers, and it did so without informing users or obtaining consent. This sort of behavior might go against privacy protections that should exist in Android by law in some markets (like the EU’s GDPR policies). It could be seen as spying on users.
makeuseof.com

How to Take Screenshots on Android When the App Doesn't Allow It

One main advantage of Android that has made many tech enthusiasts prefer it over other mobile operating systems, is the liberty to do anything you want. With Android, you can install anything, and you can customize virtually everything about your phone. With all this being said, there are still some...
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your Android phone

Following on from our previous article showing how you can clear cookies on iPhone devices, this quick guide will show you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone and mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser readily will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone.
komando.com

10 clever iPhone and Android features you forget to use

Most of us use our smartphones every day without taking advantage of their full potential. Since our iPhones and Androids have so many capabilities, there are a lot of features we might not even know about. That’s why we’re putting together this list of hidden phone features you’ve probably overlooked.
CNET

Forget Siri, Put Alexa on Your iPhone Home Screen

Yes, you can talk to Alexa on all your Echo devices and your iPhone. Siri is fine (and Apple added a couple updates for its virtual assistant in iOS 15.4), but if you would rather converse with Amazon's voice assistant, you can just add the iOS Alexa app widget to your iPhone or iPad home screen. Once you set it up, one tap brings up the assistant you'd prefer to talk to.
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
Android Central

Watchmaker app

I haven't tried Watchmaker, but I do use Facer, which is free and quite good, so I'd suggest considering that one too. I haven't tried Watchmaker, but I do use Facer, which is free and quite good, so I'd suggest considering that one too. Facer is horrible on the battery....
KATU.com

Crunch Fitness

If you've put off your fitness routine because you don't like working out in masks, it's time to re-evaluate. Tammy Hernandez met with Crunch Fitness operating partner Steve Block to check out their friendly fitness venue that's safe, affordable, and full of fitness options. For more information about Crunch Fitness, visit crunch.com.
Android Central

YouTube mini mode issue

Hi there. So I'm casting YouTube to my TV and then I minimise the video whilst I scroll around YouTube searching for other content. The minimised mode looks like as per the 2nd screenshot, with a pause button, title description of the video and queue information. I then turn the...
thebrag.com

Update your Google Chrome immediately!

Google has released an emergency update for Google Chrome Stable Stable on March 25. According to Google, the update patches a security issue that is currently being exploited. This update will bring the Stable version of the browser to version 99.0.4844.84. This update is considered unusual, as it addresses only...
Android Central

Free YouTube subscription

Need to subscribe and sign up on your S22 and need to be a first time user to premium. I'm cheap, so I created another Gmail account just to get it free for 4 months...lol. I’ve never been a subscriber to the YouTube premium before just basic free YouTube.
