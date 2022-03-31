ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve never had as exciting a month – Thiago relishing crunch Liverpool run

By NewsChain Sport
 17 hours ago
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara insists the players are in a “one-mission mood” as they enter a hugely-significant April.

Saturday’s early kick-off at home to Watford, when they could go top of the Premier League for the first time since September, is a prelude to a Champions League quarter-final with Benfica before they face Manchester City twice in two competitions within the space of a week.

Matches against Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle complete eight games in 29 days, although there is also the potential for a European semi-final first leg before the end of the month, and the Spain international likened the run of matches to a World Cup in terms of the importance of the fixtures.

“The other day I was talking with some friends about it and I never had, in the years that I have been involved in football, a month so exciting like this with such important and exciting matches every three days,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“For sure it is exciting because you are competing against the best, in the best competitions as well, but also because it reminds you that we are in finals.

“It looks like a World Cup, a European Cup, where every game is a final. With that we are in a one-mission mood and we are there.”

The standout matches are the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10, with an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley the following Saturday.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side cannot afford to focus on those seven days if they are to remain on track for an unprecedented quadruple.

“I think we are ready for all the challenges we have ahead and we just focus on the next game that we have,” Thiago added.

“We will always be like that, so we have just in our head now Watford and that’s it.

“I think the Carabao Cup (victory in February) gave us much more confidence than we had before.

“We had high stakes to win the final, we won it and the guys were incredibly happy and confident.

“But also it is important to arrive in this moment of the season and be ready for the finals that we have.”

That starts on Saturday at home to struggling Watford when Liverpool could leapfrog City and give themselves a two-point lead just before Pep Guardiola’s side head to Burnley.

Thiago does not believe, especially with there being less than an hour between their match ending and City’s kicking-off, they can strike much of a psychological blow.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has started light training after a hamstring problem (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“I don’t think to see us on top before City plays would be a boost,” he added.

“No, it’s just that we are in a moment where every three points count and we are really glad to arrive at this position.”

Influential right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be fit for the weekend, having only started light running and outdoor work and not joined full training following a hamstring injury sustained a couple of weeks ago, but he is targeting the trip to City the following weekend.

Liverpool have also announced their first pre-season will be against Manchester United in Bangkok on July 12.

West Ham star Manuel Lanzini escapes car crash with no injuries

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has walked away from a car crash uninjured after being involved in an accident. The 29-year-old was on his way to the Premier League club’s east London training ground in Rush Green when the collision took place on the A12 around 2pm on Friday, the PA news agency understands.
England 3-0 Ivory Coast: Raheem Sterling scores as Three Lions cruise to win

England strolled to victory in their friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley to complete a satisfactory international break for manager Gareth Southgate. Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham produced an outstanding individual display as England followed up Saturday's win against Switzerland with a commanding performance. The hosts were well in control...
Trent Alexander-Arnold is on course to be fit for Liverpool's huge showdown with Manchester City next weekend as he steps up his recovery from injury back on Merseyside after trip to Dubai

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on course to be fit for Liverpool's massive clash with Manchester City on April 10 after stepping up his recovery from injury back in Kirkby. The right-back is recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of action for England during the international break. He is...
Hodgson on international break, five subs and Liverpool

Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford’s visit to Liverpool on Saturday. He has an almost fully fit squad to choose from with those players who have been on international duty set to be assessed today. Nicolas Nkoulou is in contention after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.
The curious case of Steven Bergwijn: Tottenham’s Dutch attacker is at a career crossroad

As the season has gone on and Antonio Conte has gotten more and more used to the squad and the club, Tottenham Hotspur has exhausted all of their avenues to a trophy again this season. After bouncing out of the UEFA Conference League in the group stage (which is arguably viewed as a good thing now) and losing to Chelsea and Middlesbrough, respectively, in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, Spurs have gone from focusing on sometimes playing 2-3 games a week to now just 1-2 games each week.
Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt backs Erik ten Hag to do a 'great job' at Man United as he says the Ajax boss deserves an 'opportunity at a top side' after he held talks to take over from Ralf Rangnick this summer

Former Holland and Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt feels Manchester United would be getting a 'great' manager in Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is among the favourites alongside PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace interim head coach Ralf Rangnick in the Old Trafford hot seat this summer. Sportsmail understands...
Sarina Wiegman: Latest England squad 'close' to Euros selection

England manager Sarina Wiegman said the squad she has selected for forthcoming matches in North Macedonia and Northern Ireland could be "close" to the group that will go to this summer's European Championship. Wiegman has named a 24-player squad for the World Cup qualifying matches which will be played on...
