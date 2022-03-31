ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Form 497J Federated Hermes Money

StreetInsider.com
 17 hours ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FEDERATED HERMES MONEY MARKET OBLIGATIONS TRUST (the “Registrant”) Federated Hermes Government Obligations Fund (the...

www.streetinsider.com

Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
State
Pennsylvania State
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Market giants Larry Fink and Howard Marks say the Ukraine conflict will end globalization. Here are 3 key takeaways for investors.

BlackRock's Larry Fink and Oaktree's Howard Marks have predicted that globalization is coming to an end. The Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 are making companies and countries rethink their reliance on others, they said. Deglobalization would have dramatic consequences for the economy, and for investors used to a highly integrated world.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

PayPal Holdings Whale Trades For March 23

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end higher Tuesday, S&P 500 exits correction territory

U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 exiting correction territory after a little over a month, as investors turned more bullish on hopes for a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The S&P 500 added about 56 points, or 1.2%, enough to close above the 4,587.77 mark necessary to emerge from correction territory, defined as at least a 10% decline from its prior high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 1.8% gain, even as a part of the Treasury yield curve inverted, which has been a reliable past predictor of recessions, albeit often with...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

Investors are likely bullish on the bank due to how much it is expected to benefit from rising interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

Teladoc Health has a huge growth opportunity even without adding any new clients. MercadoLibre should be able to generate tremendous growth in e-commerce and fintech. PayPal's long-term tailwinds haven't subsided at all despite the stock's steep decline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Reasons General Electric Can Outperform

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. On a headline basis, General Electric's ( GE...
MARKETS

