ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Student identified as suspect in German university poisoning

Myhighplains.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Investigators said Thursday they have identified a 32-year-old student as the suspect in the poisoning of seven people at a university in western Germany last year. In August, prosecutors opened an investigation after employees and students at the Technical University...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police: Missing man murdered, two suspects identified

Police say a man reported missing in late 2020 has been murdered, and two suspects have been identified. The victim is Albert Aukai Manners, who was 35 when he was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2020. Family members reported not hearing from him since the middle of November 2020. Police...
HILO, HI
KCEN TV NBC 6

Suspect identified in fatal shootings of two children in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police have charged Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the killing of two Killeen girls during a domestic dispute on March 11. Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega Lane...
KILLEEN, TX
explore venango

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Western Germany#Frankfurt#College#German#Ap#The Technical University
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
KXRM

Pueblo Police need help identifying a robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are seeking information on a robbery suspect. The suspect is described as approximately 5’7, wearing a navy or black bandana around his face. The suspect is wearing a distinctive gray and blue Denver Broncos hoodie. The hoodie appears to be the same one worn by the suspect from several other […]
PUEBLO, CO
MLive

2 found dead in Michigan home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

DETROIT – Two people were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Detroit home on Tuesday, WDIV Local 4 reports. The male and female hadn’t had contact with anyone for more than 24 hours. They were found around 11:30 p.m. in a house on Algonquin Street. There was a generator in the kitchen that wasn’t running when first responders arrived, but officials believe it had been on and ran out of gas.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Suspect in rolling gun battle with Mobile police identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The person who led police on a chase through downtown Mobile and who had a shoot out with Mobile police officers on March 18 has been identified. According to officials with the Mobile Police Department, Kimmie Weaver, 44, was the suspect of the incident. When officers approached the vehicle after it […]
MOBILE, AL
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen killer 'claimed to have stabbed before'

A 15-year-old boy who killed a teenager in a gang attack claimed he had stabbed people before, jurors have heard. Jack Woodley, 18, was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before the teenager stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. The defendant admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

March murder: Man jailed of killing mother he cared for

A man who cared for his mother full-time was "completely and utterly at the end of his tether" when he stabbed her to death, a judge has said. John Cole, 36, killed his mother Wendy, 70, at their home in March in Cambridgeshire on 10 May. Judge Sean Enright told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

APD identifies victim, suspect in Foothills shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have released the identities of the victim who was killed on Monday’s shooting near the Foothills. Alicia Hall, 31, was fatally shot while driving her vehicle along Montgomery Blvd. east of Tramway. The suspected shooter is John Dawson Hunter who also lived in the area. Hunter is also accused of shooting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WCIA

City officials: Suspects in park vandalism identified

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Tuscola recently posted to Facebook, letting people know that Tuscola Police have identified suspects in the Ervin Park vandalism that happened on Wednesday. City officials said the damage is covered by insurance and they are working to get the damage repaired as quickly as possible. They stated, “We […]
TUSCOLA, IL
BBC

Three dogs secured after Egdon attack on toddler

Three dogs have been secured following an attack on a two-year-old boy that left him in a critical condition, police have confirmed. He was seriously hurt at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. West Mercia Police said the dogs had been removed from the property and there was no...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy