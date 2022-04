WILTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — An overturned tractor-trailer temporarily closed a lane on I-40 East Wednesday as crews worked to help the driver and assess damage to the truck. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. and more than three hours later, the lane was still closed, according to officials. The crash happened just past the exit to the Foothills Parkway, near the North Carolina state line.

TRAFFIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO