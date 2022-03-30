ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Hello, my Moto xt1650 doesn't charge un less its in BP tools mode

By Eyches
 3 days ago

I have to push the volume down and the power button to get it...

Phone App hangs when long pressing hot keys

Hi! Hoping to get ome help troubleshooting my phone. Behaviour is that when I press a hot key in the phone app (long pressing "1" to access voicemail for example) the call seems to initiate but does not connect. After a minute or so, I figure there is a problem so I press the hang up button. It says call ended, but it never disconnects because when I try to call again (or any other number) I get a message "Call not sent".
The first phone with 150W charging doesn't sacrifice battery health

Realme's GT Neo 3 maintains 80% battery health after 1,600 charging cycles. Realme has announced the GT Neo 3 in China. This is the first phone with 150W charging support. Thankfully, it looks like battery degradation won’t be a big problem here. OnePlus and Realme announced plans to offer...
Perfectly working Pixel 3 with Android 12.... upgrade?

The title pretty much says it all. I have a Pixel 3, wife has a Pixel 3XL. Both work fine and on the latest Android release. So, do I upgrade now or wait until the Pixel 7 comes out in the fall and hope for a heavy discount on the Pixel 6s like I did last time around? I literally have no issues with our current phones. I just like to keep on top of new technology. Anyone made this upgrade and why?
Review: Nomad’s Prove Wireless Charging Doesn’t Need To Be Boring

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specs Design Charging Should You Buy These Nomad Chargers? What Are the Best Wireless Charging Alternatives? Want More From SPY? Check Us Out On Twitter Nothing screams excitement like a wireless charger, amiright? All jokes aside, Nomad does give us something to be excited about with their new line of wireless chargers. Some are fast, some are elegant and all of them are convenient. We had a chance to use the new Nomad 30W charging block, the...
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
LG phone won't tell me how much data something takes up

Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html. Also, try backing out, then opening again: the calculation may then show completed. Or, Power Off and Restart.
Where exactly are WhatsApp chats saved?

Yes, but check the Chat Backup status on Whatsapp to make sure you've backed up your entire conversations (or up to whatever date/time the status show). Once you sign into the new phone and transfer your Whatsapp account, it will prompt you to restore chats either from a local file or from a cloud account (Remember, Whatsapp backs up both to a local file on your phone and to the cloud backup).
Can't access X-Plore Files?

When you go to /Android/Data, do you see a listing for "-> Installed apps"? If so, tap that -- you should see a dialog that starts with "Write protected!" It goes on to say "You need to choose the directory from a special Android dialog to give Total Commander write rights." Tap Yes, then on the next screen tap Use This Folder (without specifically selecting any of the listed folders) -- it should then ask "Allow Total Commander to access files in data?" Tap Allow.
Daily Authority: 📩 Telegram doesn't check its email

Telegram gets banned for the blurst possible reason, Mac Studio teardown, 16 years of Twitter, and more tech news today. ☕ Good morning! The week to come: Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Nothing event on March 23, and maybe the OnePlus 10 Pro could see a launch this week as well?
Amazfit GTS 3 vs. GTS 2: Should you get the newer model?

+ Alexa built-in + Newer Bluetooth 5.1 LE. The older Amazfit GTS 2 still costs the same as its older sibling, even though it has poorer battery life and a smaller display. It does however have a speaker, along with Alexa onboard, the same robust waterproofing, and plenty of health and wellness features.
How do you screen mirror from P6P to Samsung Smart TV?

Hoping this is a quick solution. I'm trying to screen mirror from my P6P to my Samsung smart TV ( new 2021 ). If I go into my settings and connect to the TV via connected devices, the TV recognizes the connection and goes into what 'should be' mirroring mode ... except there is no actual picture. The TV just says, "no provided" with an image of my phone.
Pixel 6 Fingerprint scanner not working with apps?

As well as using the Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner to open my phone, I had two app (LastPass and Toyota apps) that had a biometric in their apps that allowed me to open them using the phone's fingerprint scanner info. When I tried yesterday, neither app will open using their fingerprint biometric (while the phone still opens using the fingerprint scanner). My last update was March 5th and the app sign-on was working after the update. Does anyone have any idea how to remedy this situation?
Help fix bootloop on Nexus 7 (2013 Wi-Fi)?

I am looking to install Kali Nethunter on my old Nexus 7 2013. I want to start a career in pentesting and it was just lying around so why not?. First I unlocked by doing "fastboot oem unlock", then installed TWRP using "fastboot flash recovery twrp.img". This step put me into a bootloop of TWRP crashing, but I was able to fix this using "fastboot -w" which wipes user data. This was recommended on a forum.
I'm done. Too many issues, even after the March update.

Lag (caused by connection issues) FP reader unusable (until last update) to be fair. I was ready to toss this phone. But with the last update, the fsp is better. still not close to the reader on my P3xl. BUT almost usable. Now if I leave my finger there long enough, it will eventually read 90+% of the time.
AT&T said mid April to receive my Burgundy 256gb S22U

I hope I get that notification soon. My expected delivery date is April 19. I would love if it came early. the funny part is I ordered a case from Amazon which used UPS and it got here lickidy split... the phone seems to be in UPS hell.. $30 order ,Sir right a way sir...$1200 order... well now hold your horses..
Need advice if this is a phone issue, app issue or ISP provider on my 9(Pie)

Working a new Samsung s8+. Yes, I know it's not the newest but it's a new phone. It reports almost daily there a voice mail. I know this is not so as I am via bluetooth connected to a Panasonic house set with a base and several phones. Have been for several years no issues. This Panasonic picks up the call way before my ISP service would. Always does, still does. So I am not sure why there's always a voicemail icon on the upper tray. A fluke could explain it now and then. But for everyday? So my question is phone, app, or ISP Provider OR ... could be any of the above? Thank you! jack "
Huawei P20 Pro fingerprint overheating

Welcome to Android Central! Looks like you're not the only one: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/commu...topicId_10811/. Does this also happen in Safe Mode? https://safemodewiki.com/how-to-enab...uawei-p20-pro/
Heart rate on watch face

Have you tapped the heart rate icon on your watch face? It usually is set to take you right to the app, and since the app is working correctly, you may get some message asking for the watch face to get permission to access the heart rate app. Thank you....
So how would that work if I wanted to switch between two phone with one phone number ?

So I currently have a Galaxy s22 with a sim card from my carrier Mint Mobile. So lets say I wanted to get another phone to play with the Apple 13. So I would by from Apple then would it be as simple as switching the sim card from one phone to other and would the phone that has the sim card work just normally as usual ? I don't need to buy a second sim card and is there any cons I'm not seeing at the moment ?
