Hello, my Moto xt1650 doesn't charge un less its in BP tools mode

Working a new Samsung s8+. Yes, I know it's not the newest but it's a new phone. It reports almost daily there a voice mail. I know this is not so as I am via bluetooth connected to a Panasonic house set with a base and several phones. Have been for several years no issues. This Panasonic picks up the call way before my ISP service would. Always does, still does. So I am not sure why there's always a voicemail icon on the upper tray. A fluke could explain it now and then. But for everyday? So my question is phone, app, or ISP Provider OR ... could be any of the above? Thank you! jack "

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO