LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Logan Thomason drove in four runs and Eastern Kentucky beat Kentucky 6-3 Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park. Thomason finished 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and four RBIs. The Colonels won their fifth straight and are 15-3 in their last 18 games.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO